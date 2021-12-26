WhatsApp: how to listen to voice messages before sending them? | Technology | Android | iOS | Mobile | Trick | Guide | SPORTS-PLAY

During the coronavirus pandemic, Meta, a company formerly known as Facebook, added new tools in WhatsApp for users to adapt to the new normal of lockdowns. For example, a contact is now allowed to join a group call even though they have missed the call.

On the other hand, recently, important changes were made with respect to voice notes, which are becoming more and more popular in the application. Instead of writing, many prefer to share their ideas with a short audio.

In addition to being able to accelerate the audios to x2, WhatsApp gives us the option to block the record button so as not to keep the finger and they can also be listened to before sending them. This last tool is extremely useful for those who want to corroborate the shared information.

How to listen to WhatsApp audios before sending them?

If you block the button to record a voice message, the normal thing is that when you finish saying everything you simply press the green button to send. However, on the left is a pause button. If you press it, you can stop the recording and listen to it.

If you are not satisfied with the result of the voice memo, you can simply press the trash button to be able to discard it.

How to listen to WhatsApp audios before sending them? (Photo: Capture)

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.