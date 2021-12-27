20 thousand visas will be issued to enter the United States for work reasons

The measure responds to the low availability of the workforce, according to information released by the Department of Homeland Security. It will allow a considerable number of workers to enter the United States.

The Democratic government of Joe Biden will give 20,000 foreigners the opportunity to work in the United States during fiscal year 2022. For this, an equal number of visas will be issued, with the aim of prioritizing the summer season. It is in this season when the demand for workers grows in the country, which is currently experiencing a notable availability of labor.

They are H-2b visas, as explained. Which give the possibility for contractors or employers to bring foreign workers to the United States to develop non-agricultural jobs.

Among the jobs that are prioritized in this way are hospitality, industrial labor, transportation, gardening, logistics and others.

This is a number that far exceeds similar initiatives that have been adopted before as reported by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

They are added to other visas already approved

According to the announcement, the 20,000 recently approved work visas are added to the 33,000 that were already available to cover the first half of the fiscal year, that is, until March 31, 2022.

“DHS launches initiatives with the goal of protecting US businesses and fostering opportunities that will increase the legal entry of workers from Latin American and Caribbean countries into the United States,” explained Joe Biden administration officials.

“In the coming months, DHS will try to implement policies to make the H-2B program more responsive to the needs of our economy. This, at the same time that it protects the rights of both American and foreign workers, “argued Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of National Security.

The visas will favor employers seeking temporary workforce before March 31.

Regardless, the DHS will also grant 6,500 visas for Haitian citizens and the so-called Northern Triangle, also constituted by Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Contradictorily, the sources themselves acknowledge that the process for employers to obtain visas that allow foreign workers to enter the United States is quite difficult and requires a great deal of prior planning.