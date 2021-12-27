3 gaming mobiles to give at Christmas that you can buy now

Related news

With the passage of time, gaming mobiles have become more and more common and currently there are quite a few brands that bet on this type of device, which offer great performance in terms of graphic power to move games, but also they can have other advantages such as a better sound section or a cooling system that ensures that it does not overheat. Christmas is approaching and a gaming mobile can be a great gift for that loved one who is passionate about playing with their mobile, and these are some of the best you can buy. And beware, there are some with a really attractive price.

Black Shark 4 5G

Xiaomi’s gaming mobile brand continues to bet on new releases, and the Black Shark 4 5G is one of the most recent. It is a mobile with Snapdragon 870 processor and 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM memory with 128 and 256 GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the mobile has a 4,500 mAh battery and a 6.67-inch screen at Full HD + resolution and with a refresh rate of 144 Hz with which compatible games will be much more fluid.

POCO X3 Pro

The POCO X3 Pro is a very good bet if you want to spend little, since for just over 200 euros it offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal memory.

Its battery has a capacity of 5,160 mAh, ideal for spending hours playing with a fast charge of 33 W. Its screen has a diagonal of 6.67 inches with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and it has dual speakers to offer a better sound experience.

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo2

Although it does not have a traditional gaming aesthetic, it is an ideal mobile to play with a most daring and interesting design. Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 along with 8 or 12 GB of RAM memory, plus 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The AMOLED screen of the realme GT Neo 2 is 6.62 inches, at Full HD resolution, and it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to having a touch sampling rate of 600 Hz.

