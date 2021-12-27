3 gaming mobiles to give at Christmas that you can buy now

With the passage of time, gaming mobiles have become more and more common and currently there are quite a few brands that bet on this type of device, which offer great performance in terms of graphic power to move games, but also they can have other advantages such as a better sound section or a cooling system that ensures that it does not overheat. Christmas is approaching and a gaming mobile can be a great gift for that loved one who is passionate about playing with their mobile, and these are some of the best you can buy. And beware, there are some with a really attractive price.

Black Shark 4 5G

Black shark 4

Xiaomi’s gaming mobile brand continues to bet on new releases, and the Black Shark 4 5G is one of the most recent. It is a mobile with Snapdragon 870 processor and 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM memory with 128 and 256 GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the mobile has a 4,500 mAh battery and a 6.67-inch screen at Full HD + resolution and with a refresh rate of 144 Hz with which compatible games will be much more fluid.

  • Buy the mobile on Amazon.

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro

The POCO X3 Pro is a very good bet if you want to spend little, since for just over 200 euros it offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal memory.

Its battery has a capacity of 5,160 mAh, ideal for spending hours playing with a fast charge of 33 W. Its screen has a diagonal of 6.67 inches with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and it has dual speakers to offer a better sound experience.

  • Buy the mobile on Amazon.

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo2

Realme GT Neo2

The Free Android

Although it does not have a traditional gaming aesthetic, it is an ideal mobile to play with a most daring and interesting design. Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 along with 8 or 12 GB of RAM memory, plus 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The AMOLED screen of the realme GT Neo 2 is 6.62 inches, at Full HD resolution, and it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to having a touch sampling rate of 600 Hz.

  • Buy the mobile on Amazon.

