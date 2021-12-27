5 reasons to buy a tablet and 3 not to

Related news

Christmas is the season of gifts par excellence. And technological gifts have become one of the most desired. That is why we have told you which are the good, beautiful and cheap tablets that you can give this Christmas, and also the best, regardless of the price. Of course, it remains to be seen if it would be a good gift or not, both to give them as a gift and when buying them.

We have tried several, in different situations, and we give you reasons to stop buying them, but also some for you to consider whether it will be a device that will end up in a drawer.

Reading device

Many of the reasons to buy a tablet is the size of its screen. It is much more comfortable to use it when reading, especially if we are one of those who are subscribed to newsletters, read long articles and even do not have an exclusive device for it, such as a Kindle.

Second screen for multimedia content

realme Pad

Alvarez del Vayo The Free Android

There may be more than one television in a house, but it is rare that there are as many televisions as there are people. That is why it often happens that sometimes we cannot see a series or movie on the big screen.

If that is normal, especially among teenagers, a tablet is a great gift since it has a much larger screen than that of a mobile.

Studying on a tablet

Another use that we can give to the tablet is to accompany us to the university or institute, either to take notes on your screen or as a reference item, avoiding having to carry a multitude of books.

Yes, a Kindle could be worth it, as long as we do not have to consult images, PDF and others, something very common.

Entertain the little ones

Another reason to buy a tablet is to be able to entertain the little ones when it comes to eating or fixing them instead of putting the mobile in front of them, which is always easier to break, and is usually more expensive to replace.

Put distractions aside

realme Pad

Alvarez del Vayo The Free Android

A tablet is not a Kindle, we can get distracted if we install apps like Instagram or Twitter, but we can also focus the use of it as a single device, in which to watch series or movies, read and even play, without having notifications calling our attention every so often.

The idea is to be able to leave the mobile for that social use and use the tablet as something more private.

However, it is not appropriate to give a tablet to a person who is not going to use it. It is not something that we can know a priori, but we can try to think if it fits into one of these types:

He does not use his mobile much

A person who uses the mobile just enough will rarely use a tablet, which requires a more specific situation to be used.

It has its own tablet and TV

Rare is that with a television for almost exclusive use and a large-screen smartphone it is necessary to give a tablet as a gift.

Is a long time away

Although tablets can be used outdoors, it is normal to use the smartphone in those situations, such as traveling in public transport, walking down the street, waiting for a queue …

