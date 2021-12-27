5 things to keep in mind about Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week near $ 51,000 as the end of 2021 approaches and traders put down the tools for the holidays.

After a Christmas of USD 50,000, Bitcoin continues to take stock of a year in which it has gone from $ 29,000 to $ 69,000 and halfway back.

Expectations certainly weren’t so eerily calm for the end of December: According to most, a spike should have already pushed BTC to $ 100,000 and beyond.

Instead, after falling to $ 41,800, Bitcoin appears to be wrapping up what has been a post-halving year full of surprises.

With mixed emotions that characterize the end of the fourth quarter, Cointelegraph takes a look at what could shape BTC’s price action for the remaining days of 2021.

Bitcoin on shorter time frames: “does it smoothly”

Despite concerns that poor liquidity could trigger increased spot price volatility during the holiday season, so far the opposite is true: Bitcoin is quiet, possibly too quiet.

During the weekend there were no unusual movements in prices: there was a brief dip below $ 50,000 that later went back up.

At the time of writing this article, once again the $ 51,000 mark is forming a focus, with limited action up or down, as shown by data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

To popular Twitter trader Pentoshi, this was reason enough to wait for the major USD 53,000 zone to return before acting.

“Attention remains in the range of USD 49.2 and 53-55,000, according to the charts above (disputed territories) “, confirmed late on Sunday.

He pointed “clean” nature of the BTC / USD pair on weekly time frames; the pair was just above the midpoint in a multi-month range with $ 58,000 as its upper limit and $ 32,000 as its lower limit.

The USD 58,000, added in their comments, they could be the “defining point” for chartists in 2022.

For its part, filbfilb, co-founder of the Decentrader trading platform, was cautious in the short term and, despite signaling multiple bullish signals on Christmas Day, warned that The current levels of the BTC / USD pair could be something of a bullish trap.

Unfortunately, PA now looks trappy at these highs, caution advised. – filbfilb (@filbfilb) December 25, 2021

Unfortunately, the price action now looks like a trap at these highs, so caution is advised.

For him, the 50-day moving average, currently at $ 54,700, would be a trigger point bullish for the new year.

Stock-to-flow lives to fight one more year

They may face a barrage of criticism, but Bitcoin’s perennial stock-to-flow pricing models – and its creator, PlanB – refuse to give up.

According to the tracking account S2F Multiple, The BTC / USD pair should ideally trade above $ 97,000 this week, but reality has other ideas.

With the latest decline from all-time highs, Bitcoin is challenging the capabilities of a number of models that have never been invalidated so far.

This has led to controversy– Stock-to-flow uses two standard deviation bands around a key trajectory to control price, and Bitcoin is currently in between. Although not actually invalid, the model has come under fire that its acceptable price action range is too wide to be useful.

This got worse when PlanB appeared to say that it would abandon the models if the BTC / USD pair did not trade at $ 100,000 by the end of 2021.

“To be clear: I have no doubt that bitcoin S2FX is correct and the price of bitcoin will hit $ 100,000-288,000 before December 2021, “he wrote in comments in early November.

He later retracted those claims, underlining that the standard deviation bands would dictate any technical invalidation. Therefore, the stock-to-flow (S2F) and its derivative stock-to-flow cross-asset (S2FX), both are still in play.

“Imagine thinking that a model that has stayed within the 1 standard deviation band for 3 years has failed”, replied.

“I think we are at the exact same point as in March 2019 when I released the S2F model: at the lower end of the 1sd band. Do your own research. Look at the graph. You choose.”

Bitcoin stock-to-flow chart as of December 27. Source: Buy Bitcoin Worldwide

S2F calls for an average price of $ 100,000 for Bitcoin in this halving cycle, while S2FX raises it to $ 288,000.

The PlanB floor model, also accurate throughout Bitcoin’s history, was unable to follow the monthly close for the first time in November.

Watch out for the bomb that’s open interest

Bitcoin’s spot price action could give everyone a headache in low holiday volumes, but A key area to watch is derivatives.

After the sell-off earlier this month, open interest in Bitcoin futures has risen again. This, in itself, is nothing remarkable, but If the expansion of open interest is combined with a falling price, the stage is set for pain, warns filbfilb.

Most of the time risk can be found in OI: price up, OI up ok, price down OI down not so bad, prices down OI flat / up, get rekt. – filbfilb (@filbfilb) December 26, 2021

Most of the time the risk is in the open interest: the price goes up, the open interest goes up well; the price goes down, the open interest is not so bad; prices go down, open interest is flat or up, and you lose.

However, he reasoned that the nuances mean that the relationship between the price and the movements of the open interest is not so simple, but that it would “save” the positions of the traders in volatile periods.

For its part, Concerns have dissipated following the removal of excessive leverage in derivatives markets during the $ 42,000 crisis.

Although the leverage has returned, the types of financing are neutral at USD 50,000, a striking change from a few weeks ago, and Confidence is building that, as a result, the price can continue to rise steadily.

The on-chain indicators that govern the behavior of buyers and sellers, meanwhile, also show signs of a possible turnaround.

“The most important thing I pay attention to is when the trend of both realized net gains and losses decreases to low levels,” he pointed on Sunday the Twitter account On-Chain College, highlighting data from the on-chain analytics company Glassnode.

“It tells me that sellers may be out of stock, and we could potentially have a more drastic price movement if buyers step in.”

Bitcoin net profit / loss comments chart. Source: On-Chain College / Twitter

The caution of liquidity is transferred to the macroeconomy

Macro markets presented a standard range of risk issues for the holiday breakThese, however, are also apt to cause movements greater than the average thanks to the reduction in liquidity.

Chart traders beware

The last half of December is a time when chart pattern breakouts should be viewed with great suspicion.

Many false breakouts occur during thinly traded holiday periods. pic.twitter.com/jdUvk6pxye – Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 20, 2021

Be careful with the graphics. The last fortnight of December is a time when chart breakouts should be viewed with great suspicion. Many false breakouts occur during poorly traded holiday periods.

The forecast for the next few days is that “either the headline roll will stimulate ugly intraday movements in holiday liquidity, or the volatility will remain so flat, that if it were an ECG, doctors and nurses would be yelling code blue “, Bloomberg quoted Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at forex broker Oanda, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Such headlines could revolve around the Coronavirus or China, with Asian stocks lower on Monday and European indices peaking at the open.

US equities hit new all-time highs in the run-up to the Christmas holidays, captioning a momentous year in which the S&P 500 alone set 68 new records.

But nevertheless, the US dollar has yet to regain its previous strong uptrend, and the US dollar currency index (DXY) remains afloat until the end of the year. This could give Bitcoin traders at least some breathing space if stocks also benefit.

DXY remains near its high since June 2020.

1-week candlestick chart of the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin “melts faces when people least expect it”

Bitcoin traders are more and more, not less, fearful As 2021 fades

According to the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index, a popular sentiment indicator that takes into account a number of variables to produce an overall impression of traders’ emotions, the market is far from out of the woods, even when the price of BTC is above $ 50,000.

From Monday, the Fear and Greed Index stands at 40/100, characterizing “fear”, after reaching highs of 45/100 last week.

Cryptocurrency fear and greed index. Source: Alternative.me

The index has shown that sentiment has been particularly sensitive to even small price fluctuations.

The implication is, therefore, that nervousness could trigger more emotional business reactions., and a price event could snowball up or down.

But nevertheless, under normal circumstances, a mass capitulation event only occurs during periods of “extreme greed”, in which the Index measures 90/100 or higher.

Samson Mow, CSO of Blocksteam, took a more optimistic tone, saying that Most of the secular market participants are too pessimistic this Christmas.

Lots of bearish sentiment in response to my tweet, plus many can’t seem to understand it either (bUt iT WaS 50k a wHiLe aGo), which makes me think we’re going to have some massive green candles soon. #Bitcoin usually melts faces when people least expect it. https://t.co/UiK91ij9Qn – Samson Mow (@Excellion) December 24, 2021

Lots of bearish sentiment in response to my tweet, plus many don’t seem to get it either (“but it was at $ 50,000 recently”), which makes me think we’re going to have some massive green candles soon. Bitcoin tends to melt faces when people least expect it.

“Bitcoin tends to melt faces when people least expect it,” he said. during a discussion on Twitter.

