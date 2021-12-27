7 best car games for iPad: they’re free

With these seven driving games for iPad you can have a fun day.

Having a hobby is one of the healthiest and most fun ways to kill the downtime and, incidentally, have fun in the process. That’s why they exist a lot of games for iPhone and iPad that will help us spend hours in front of the screen in search of being the best of the classification. If you have already passed all the best adventure games for iPhone and iPad, then today’s article interests you, and we bring you the best car games for iPad that you can find in the App Store today.

The best free driving games for iPad

Asphalt 9: Legends Racing in Car 2 Real racing 3 Rebel Racing Need for Speed ​​No Limits Mario Kart Tour Jet Car Stunts 2

In this compilation we will leave you a list with The 7 best driving games for iPad. They are not all necessarily racing games, but what they all have in common is that you will have to drive a car and be good at it. The best of the list is that these 7 games that we show you are totally free, so you won’t have to spend a penny installing them on your iPad. Just keep reading to find out what they are.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt is probably the most popular mobile game in the world, and there are very good reasons for that. Asphalt 9: Legends It comes as the ninth installment of the saga, and if you play it on a next-generation iPad you can enjoy its surprising graphic quality. The title has HDR support that will delight those who have an iPad with a screen compatible with this technology.

Asphalt 9: Legends It has an online section in which it places a lot of emphasis. You can play with people from all over the world thanks to its multiplayer mode, as well as customize your vehicles and maps. The game is totally free, although you can always make purchases within the app to advance faster.

Racing in Car 2

Racing in Car 2 is one of the most interesting driving games you will find for iPad. You don’t need to be an expert in driving if you want to have a good time, and the game invites us to enjoy a dynamic that is somewhat different from what we are used to in car games.

In this title you will face the worst enemy of humanity: traffic. You will be able to collect coins and buy new cars as you beat the cars you find in traffic, all this while you are in the driver’s cabin seeing a very realistic and pleasant environment.

Real racing 3

Another of the classics that we can find in the App Store when we look for car games for iPad is Real racing 3. Despite the fact that the title has several years behind it, it is still one of the best examples in the driving games section. In Real Racing 3 you will find more than 40 different circuits operating in 19 real locations. In addition, the collection of vehicles is quite large, and in Real Racing 3 there are more than 250 vehicles recreated to the smallest detail.

In Real Racing 3 for iPad you can enjoy an entertaining multiplayer game, and although it is somewhat old, it still has quite demanding and impressive graphics for a mobile game. Real Racing 3 is completely free for your iPad.

Rebel Racing

Rebel Racing is one of the driving titles for iPad that will offer us a lot of tools to personalize our vehicles. We will have to create our own fleet of cars to later put them to compete with the best racers in the world. Only in this way can we reach the top of the Rebel Racing tournament.

Title It has a multiplayer mode that will allow you to compete against other drivers in real time, so you will spend some time testing your skills in the streets and if it is at the level of the other players.

Need for Speed: No Limits

Need for Speed ​​is one of the best-known racing franchises in the world. Because of this, he was not going to be left off the list. Need for Speed: No Limits will invite you to crown yourself as the king of the streets. You can modify and create cars that fit your preferred driving style, and you can race in urban and underground races.

The game is completely free within the App Store, although it will also give you the option of making purchases within the application to improve some cars and obtain profits in a much easier way.

Mario Kart Tour

Of course, the most famous plumber in the world could not be left out of the list. Mario Kart Tour invites us to enter the wonderful world of the classic Nintendo title, and we can play as all its characters. In addition, despite having a different operation from that of consoles, in Mario Kart Tour we will find many elements that we already saw in the desktop and portable versions.

What’s more, Mario Kart Tour has a multiplayer mode that will allow you to compete with seven players at the same time. These other runners can be people from all over the world or friends that you have added to the game, so if you have someone close you can always play with that person too.

Jet Car Stunts 2

You won’t find a regular race in this car game, no. Jet Car Stunts 2 arrives with a totally different proposal, and we will have to put our creativity to the test to score points on impossible circuits, taking spectacular jumps and doing all kinds of pirouettes that will blow our minds.

Jet Car Stunts 2 has 120 levels, each with 3 different difficulties. Plus, you can test your skills against your friends in a ranking system.

