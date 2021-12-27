A Carnival cruise ship returns to Miami due to positive cases of covid-19

Thus sailed the first test cruise in the USA. 0:50

(CNN) – Carnival’s Freedom cruise ship returned to Miami after “a small number” of people tested positive for COVID-19 during its eight-day voyage.

A Carnival spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the ship docked Sunday morning according to plan.

Freedom passenger Jim Storupski told CNN affiliate WLPG that his experience on board was positive, adding that the company was “very accommodating.” His wife, Connie, praised the company for its covid-19 security protocols, saying they “had a good time.” The couple said they plan to sail with the company again in two weeks.

Other passengers reported a different experience.

“It was horrible,” Leah Murray told WPLG of her frustration with the COVID-19 cases on board. “They didn’t inform us of almost anything. They let everyone go about their business. “

Murray said he felt the cruise line was “very irresponsible” when it came to covid-19 protocols and the $ 100 credit the cruise line offered to passengers “was definitely not enough.”

Passenger Kimberly Kelley said she did not have a good experience and did not feel comfortable even going to the pools because of the non-masked fellow travelers.

“That was disgusting. Nobody cared and now I have to worry that I’m going to have covid,” Kelley said.

The ship left Miami on December 18 on an eight-day voyage that ended this Sunday in Miami.