A Manchester United figure wants to leave, but there are no offers!

Mexico City / 12.27.2021 09:48:18





What seemed like a promising start for the Manchester United It has turned into a bittersweet season and one of its longest-serving players has asked to be removed from the institution.

It’s about the French striker Anthony Martial, who is not satisfied with his role in the coach’s scheme Ralf rangnick; it was the coach himself who confirmed the Frenchman’s wish.

“We talked a lot and he explained to me that he has been at Manchester United for the last seven years and feels the time is right for a change, to go to another place“He said in statements collected by ESPN.

But your spirits to leave could be slowed by the lack of offers, as Rangnick pointed out that so far no team has approached to probe the situation of the former AS Monaco.

“I told him to listen as long as there is no club showing interest in him, and not only should there be interest in the player, it must also interest the club, so far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from another team and as long as that is the case it will stay. “

Anthony Martial, 26-year-old player, who joined the Manchester United In 2015, he has only played 10 games this season, with one goal scored.

The Red devils have struggled in recent months, as they march in the seventh position of the Premier league with 27 points in 16 games, 14 units behind the leader Manchester City.