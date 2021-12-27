A professional boxer is shot dead in front of his sons and his girlfriend when they went to a Christmas Eve dinner

Danny Kelly Jr. was driving his SUV heading to the town of Temple Hills (Maryland, USA), when a car stopped nearby and someone opened fire on him from inside.

American professional boxer Danny Kelly Jr., 30, was shot and killed on December 24 in the state of Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police.

According to the preliminary version, the Clinton resident fighter was going with his girlfriend and three children to a Christmas dinner in the nearby town of Temple Hills, when a car stopped near his SUV and someone opened fire on him from inside.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the unconscious fighter in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly Jr. was admitted to the hospital alive, but passed away shortly after. None of the people who were with him were hit by the shots.

The Police has offered $ 25,000 for information to identify and arrest the murderer.

“It is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Kelly’s family and friends. Today he is not at home with his loved ones for Christmas, who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday,” said David Blazer, Acting Commander of the Major Crimes Division.

Kelly Jr., who competed in the heavyweight category, starred in his last fight in October 2019, according to data from the BoxRec portal. Throughout his career, he added ten wins, nine with knockout, one draw and three losses.