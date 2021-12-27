A star is born, this is how the son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula sings

Without a doubt, Aracely Arambula She is one of the most convincing actresses in the Mexican country who has not only shown that she has a great talent for acting but also for singing where she conquered thousands of people with her beautiful voice. In addition to this, it is added that the beautiful blonde was in a relationship with the singer Luis Miguel, with whom he had two children.

Currently, the talented actress is living a phenomenal present both professionally and personally. With her return to the stage, the Mexican has shown that her talent remains intact since every time a performance ends, her fans stand up and applaud the entire cast. That is why their official accounts are full of information about their new works.

On the other hand, speaking of his personal life and as we mentioned earlier, from 2005 to 2009 he was in a relationship with The Sun of Mexico with whom he had two children. They are called Miguel Y Daniel respectively. Likewise, her father’s story with them is not very good, since the Aztec artist on more than one occasion declared that she does not receive financial support and that she does not greet them on their birthdays.

However this this occasion was Miguel Gallego Arambula, son of The Sun of Mexico and the beautiful actress who was news in various news portals of the entertainment world. It is that a video of him singing on the banks of the pool went viral and left in evidence the talent that he possesses and that was inherited from his father Luis Miguel. There he is heard singing a musical theme of Justin timberlake.

A few days ago his brother made headlines after turning 13 as his mother shared a series of photos of him and his birthday cake. Let us remember that the Mexican actress Aracely Arambula He always stated that he prefers to have his children away from the flashes since he does not want them to have a media life like the one that the father of his children had.