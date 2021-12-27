A three-time kickboxing world champion and recognized anti-vaccine has died of Covid-19

Frederic Sinistra considered that the coronavirus was

The Belgian Frederic Sinistra, three-time world kickboxing champion and a champion of the anti-vaccine movements against Covid-19, died of coronavirus two days after being discharged from the hospital to heal at home.

“The strongest man in Belgium“He died at the age of 41 at his home in Ciney (Belgium), after making the decision to treat the” little virus “, as he called it, at home. He was also known as “The Undertaker” (the undertaker).

Due to respiratory problems, Sinistra was forced by his coach to hospitalize on November 26. Since then, he has shared several images of himself in the intensive care area on his social networks.

“Little virus”

Shortly before leaving the hospital on his own responsibility, the three-time world kickboxing champion had uploaded a video showing how difficult it was for him to breathe. Despite this, he insisted with his speech related to not getting vaccinated so as “not to waste time with lazy people.”

According to the information provided by Belgian media, Sinistra signed the voluntary discharge. His last Instagram post was on December 13. Two days later he passed away, after suffering cardiac arrest.

His wife was in charge of announcing his death on Facebook. There affirmed that Sinistra’s death was not related to the coronavirus: “My husband did not die of Covid. He would never have accepted that what happened to him was used to spread fear and claim vaccination. The tabloid press and some of their relatives are doing their bit on social media since my silence and absence comes from my pain, not from fear or lack of answers to all these people who say they have known my husband ”.

The message from Sinistra’s wife, confirming her passing:

From the bottom of my heart thank you all for your support and all your wonderful tributes to my husband 🙏🙏🙏🙏

My husband was a generous man with a big heart who wanted to help others no matter what …

But he was also tormented by these old demons from the past and everything that happened throughout his life, he fought against them day after day and his until his last breath unfortunately 😓😓😓

The tabloid press and some members of their family are having a great time on social media because my silence and my absence come from my pain not from fear or lack of responses to all these people who claim to have known where to make a real expense . my husband 🙄🙄🙄

He was both a benefactor to many people and a soul tormented by his passing, of course he has a parent who left his mark on him like everyone else, but for my husband he is not the best unfortunately and he will respond in the best possible way with his film that will be released in 2022 as planned 💪🏼💪🏼💔

I make it a point of honor and I would fight to the end so that the truth is restored and his name is cleared of all these slanders, both family and around his death …

MY HUSBAND DID NOT DIE FROM COVID and would never have accepted that what happened to him served to spread fear and claim the vaccine

Just be patient, a lot of things are in preparation to answer all your questions and for some lost curiosity but it is only human….

Unfortunately, I went from the shadow of my mountain of muscles where I felt so good in the daylight that it already blinds me but because of him I owe it to myself to stay strong and honor his memory until the end !!!!

Thanks again everyone for my husband.

Ousss

