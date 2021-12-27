Abraham Quintanilla confessed because his daughter Selena did not celebrate Christmas | Famous

The queen of Tex-Mex continues to be an icon in Spanish music, which is why new generations continue to be surprised by her career and tragic death. For this reason, very few know the reason why Selena quintanilla he did not celebrate Christmas.

The singer was born on April 16, 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas. From a very young age, she showed that she had the skills of a singer and dancer, that’s how it was when she started, as a child in the group led by her father Abraham Quintanilla.

Selena began to win the hearts of her followers in the 1980s, and in the following years she lost her life at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar on March 31, 1995.

Although her history on stage ended at the age of 23, the legend of the interpreter is still valid and active today. For this reason, every aspect of her life is still present by the singer’s followers.

How did you divide Selena Quintanilla’s inheritance?

In the absence of a will, the singer’s inheritance was handled by her father, who in the company of a lawyer arrived at the home of Chris perez, the widower, to reach an agreement and distribute the percentage that was theirs.

Pérez, who was going through a bad time, would have agreed to divide Selena’s assets in half: a part for him and another for the family, with Abraham at the helm.

Abraham Quintanilla’s response after being accused of profiting with Selena Quintanilla

Selena’s father addressed the issue during an interview with ‘The AC Cruz Podcast’, the record producer and owner of Q Productions. Before the accusations of profiting from the memory of his daughter, where he gave a forceful answer:

“I say, what has he got? Let them talk.”

For Abraham Quintanilla He is only fulfilling what he said at the time when Selena passed away.

“Dogs get old by barking, let them bark whatever they want. I know that in my heart, in my mind and in my family we said, from day one, that when Selena passed away, we were going to keep her memory alive through her music and that is what we have done over the years. Selena is now known all over the world ”.

Why didn’t Selena celebrate Christmas?

According to an interview that Abraham gave to ‘NBC News’, the Quintanilla family belongs to the Jehovah’s Witnesses religion, so they do not celebrate various dates, such as their birthday or Three Kings Day. For this reason, many followers of Selena have concluded that the queen of Tex-Mex, had an approach to that religion, she would not have celebrated Christmas either.

“As Jehovah’s Witnesses, we do not celebrate deaths or birthdays, and we do not want people to think that we are behind all the festivities.”

Also, in a fragment of the book ‘Para Selena, con amor’, written by her widower, Chris perez, the guitarist points out that on one occasion he invited the singer to celebrate the holiday together with his family.

“Because Selena was a Jehovah’s Witness, she had never celebrated Christmas. To tell the truth, I had rarely done it, because usually the band had performances during the holidays. The first year of our marriage, however, the band was free for Christmas, and I took Selena to my mother’s house for the party. All the members of my family had bought Christmas presents for Selena even though I had told them that she never celebrated Christmas. “