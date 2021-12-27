Adamari López confesses the real reason that prompted her to lose weight

One of the most beloved and influential artists of the medium in the Hispanic community, Adamari López, He has not stopped being in the microscope of netizens for his obvious change in his physical appearance and in his life in general.

Recently, the driver revealed in an interview the details about her process to improve her health and physical condition. But also, he mentioned what was the real reason to lose 15 kilos.

The Puerto Rican confessed that one of her great motivations to lose weight and make this drastic change was her daughter Alïa, because her desire was to want to be healthier and to have a better quality of life with her, according to ‘El Heraldo’.

One of the intimate details that Adamari told was that when she wanted to play with her daughter she always ended up very married and even on many occasions she could not do it, for that reason.

For this reason, after gaining weight after suffering from cancer, the driver assured that the best thing for her was to seek professional help and know that she could have the ideal conditions to share without limitations with her daughter and provide her with quality of life.

Although there has been a lot of controversy about her change, the cheerleader feels satisfaction because her image change has generated many women approaching her with the aim of being a source of inspiration for what she works to improve every day.

A Christmas full of love

The also dancer, who was recently part of the Miss Universe 2021 jury, shared her Christmas spirit on social networks. Through his official Instagram account, he published a video in which the famous actress is seen from a photographic set with her daughter and her ex-partner, who look very happy for the arrival of Christmas.

“May everyone receive a Christmas full of love and happiness with their loved ones tonight! #merrychristmas my beautiful people ”, wrote.

Adamari López announced her divorce from dancer Toni Costa after 10 years of relationship in the middle of this year. Far from this representing a bump in his career, it represented an enhancement. Her presence on the screen was not only limited to the conduction of ‘Hoy día’, but also participated as a jury of the successful reality show ‘Así se baila’, a task that catapulted her to become a last-minute jury of the Miss Universe 2021 contest.

The last time Adamari was seen publicly with her ex-partner, it was in a presentation on the dance program, so there is no certainty that they have returned as speculated on social networks.