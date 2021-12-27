After strong discussions with her colleagues, presenter returns Hoy

After in mid-September the television conductors who collaborate in ‘Hoy’, Shanik Berman and Maryfer Centeno, staged a strong discussion for having different points of view regarding their personal relationships as a couple, for the first time since that meeting, Maryfer returned to the morning.

Through the program’s social networks, it was revealed that Maryfer Rye returned this day with his segment of analysis of the personality of some celebrities, in which analyzed the signatures of the deceased Carmen Salinas and Vicente Fernández.

Let us remember that the discussion took place during the auditions of ‘Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy’, where allegedly Maryfer Centeno, asked her husband for permission to compete and dance with someone other than him.

Given this, Shanik confronted Maryfer and branded her as “Retrograde and submissive”In addition, she assured that she was very angry with the bad example that she was setting for the new generations of women, when she asked her partner for permission to do something.

However, not everything was there, since other drivers such as Galilea Montijo confessed that he agrees with Shanik, saying that it was wrong for Maryfer Centeno to ask her husband for permission to dance with someone else, regardless of the reasons that may have existed.

Notably Maryfer Centeno expressed that she did not ask her husband for permission to dance with someone else, since it was all about a comment that Maryfer made to her partner in which she asked her opinion and told her to meet who her dance partner would be.

While said altercation between the television conductors did not go unnoticed, nor the return of Maryfer Rye, so Internet users gave their opinion on social networks, where comments were divided.

“Do not invite Maryfer anymore, the chick falls ill, she thinks she knows everything“,” With love, respect and communication, each couple establishes the rules in their relationship “,”each couple establishes their rules and their limits! No one has to mess around“,” Do not confuse, one thing is the rights of women and another is the respect and consideration that Marifer and her husband have. Shanik and no one should mess with it”, are some of the comments from Internet users.