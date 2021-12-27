Aislinn Derbez lashes out at social media

The actress stressed that there are many things that happen at these parties, such as those infected without being able to live together and family discussions that no one shows. Photo: Instagram



Aislinn Derbez is convinced that social networks show a false image of people and today, at Christmas, she underlined it by accompanying him with smiling photographs with her daughter.

“Remember that everything you see here is not reality,” he wrote on his instagram account.

“When I enter the networks at this time I really keep thinking how the perfection that is shown here these days, is too far from reality and makes expectations sometimes break our hearts,” he said.

The actress of “A la mala” and “Héroes del Norte” stressed that there are many things that happen at these parties, such as those infected without being able to live together and family discussions that no one shows.

“(I think) In those separated from their families or partners for different reasons,” he reflected.

Last October the daughter of Eugenio Derbez had already touched on the topic when she uploaded a photo of her in Ibiza, Spain, sitting on top of a cliff and posing in a gray dress to Instagram.

“Here is a beautiful photo that simulates my perfect life in a heavenly place although reality is far from that,” he wrote.

This month Aislinn caused a stir in networks by posting a photo with producer Jonathan Kubben in a loving attitude, which would mark her return to a romantic relationship a year after the separation with Mauricio Ochmann, father of her daughter.

“What I no longer want is to sell you the false story of Disney’s perfect and romantic love that we have all believed at some point and that hurts us so much,” he said.