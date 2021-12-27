Alberth Elis increases its value in the transfer market in France

BORDEAUX, FRANCE.- The Honduran Alberth elis live a great moment in the League 1 from France with the Girondins of Bordeaux, where he has already scored seven goals and week after week stands out with his great performances.

The great performance since his arrival at the club in August has allowed the catracho to increase his value in the transfer market, according to the latest update of the site specialized in the matter. Transfertmarkt.

Alberth Elis’s file had a significant increase on December 16, when its price in the transfer market became 6.6 million dollars, which any team that is interested in its services must pay.

“La Panterita” arrived in France after a great season in Portuguese football with him Boavista, his first in Europe, where he scored eight goals and is now very close to equaling and surpassing his records in Portuguese football with just five months of having reached French football.

Significant increase

Elis arrived at Boavista from Houston dynamo for a value of 3.8 million dollars, a price that in a year and a half has skyrocketed significantly by standing out in a league known for training future stars and that also has the world’s spotlights focused on the great footballers who play there, highlighting Lionel Messi , Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Currently Ligue 1 is on a break for the end of the year parties, which the Honduran scorer has taken advantage of to enjoy Christmas and New Years with his family in the beautiful city of Paris.

