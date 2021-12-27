Alexis Vega ‘fires’ Uriel Antuna de Chivas with photo and message

Editorial Mediotiempo

Once the arrival of Roberto “el Piojo” Alvarado to Chivas has been confirmed, the next step in the negotiation is the transfer of Uriel Antuna to Cruz Azul, a fact that led to Alexis Vega to place a couple of images that look goodbye, in addition to a message in which he ends “the tamarind duo”.

Vega and Antuna forged a sincere friendship in their passage through the Sacred Herd, something that they have confirmed with multiple photos and videos, and that even led them to earn some criticism, especially when images of both became viral celebrating El Brujo’s birthday just a few days to play.

Despite the uproar, they both enjoyed their good relationship and even dubbed themselves “the tamarind duo.” in reference to an alcoholic drink, something that Vega recalled today, who saw that union ended.

In the photos that Vega showed, both appear together in the Verde Valle facilities, just outside the locker room, with Antuna with a bag on her arm.

Exchange in process

Chivas was the first to confirm that the exchange between Chivas and Cruz Azul for Piojo Alvarado and Uriel Antuna took place with a publication in which they are seen several letters on a red and white shirt and then with the image.

Besides Antuna, the cement team will add Alejandro Mayorga, who will go out in a separate negotiation in search of more activity.