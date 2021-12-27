Alexis Vega is close to being a Rayados de Monterrey player

With the outputs of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga the Club Guadalajara will present more casualties for the Clausura 2022 Tournament and it is that one of its key pieces as it is Alexis vega has the hours counted in the Perla Tapatia having an important proposal of Rayados from Monterrey.

Since Sunday night, information began to circulate that the Gru is being negotiated by the Holy Flock to join the ranks of the Rayados, since for several days there has been speculation with this possibility that little by little has been taking shape with the intention that Javier Aguirre adds him to his staff.

What would the departure of Vega mean for Chivas?

Even if Guadalajara would have a more than sensitive loss in the face of a new campaign, It is also a reality that a large amount of money would come to the leadership for the transfer of the Gru, who is priced at 6.5 million euros according to the Transfermarkt portal, which will serve to sign another reinforcement.

Another reason why Alexis Vega de Chivas would leave it is because an agreement was never reached with his contract renewal, which ends in December 2022 But as of the following summer, he could begin to negotiate his departure to leave for free from the from Guadalajara, without leaving any money when they emigrate.

This would have favored the attacker to negotiate a better deal outside of Chivas to continue his career in Monterrey, having an economic proposal much more substantial than what you currently have in the rojiblanco team where they arrived in 2018 in exchange of 6 million dollars that they paid to Toluca.