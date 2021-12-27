Alianza Lima: Darlin Leiton is already in the country to be part of the Alliance cadre | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

There is still no official announcement of the signing of Darlin Leiton by Alianza Lima, but the Ecuadorian has already arrived in Lima. The 20-year-old footballer, who was recently at Independiente del Valle, arrived on Sunday night and dared to pose with the blue and white jersey.

Hours before boarding the plane, the offensive midfielder shared postcards with his family and an emotional farewell on his Instagram account. “My engine, my everything, my example to follow. We will see each other again soon “He wrote in the publication, the same one that was commented on by several Alliance fans.

On Saturday, Leiton gave hints of his imminent arrival at Alianza Lima. The footballer shared a publication that associated him with the La Victoria club and this caused the excitement of the fans. Of course, it did not take long for him to realize what he had generated and he deleted it.

Alianza Lima continues to build its squad

Last Wednesday Alliance Lima made official the hiring of two new players for the 2022 season. Piero Vivanco and Franco Zanelatto will defend the Victorian team next season. With them, Carlos Bustos will add new variants in the midfield area; however, there are still some positions that you need to reinforce, one of them is the bow.

Bustos chatted with Ovation Radio and gave details if a reinforcement in the goal will arrive at the club: “Steven’s departure gave rise to an experienced goalkeeper, I think we have young players with a lot of projection but they have not even played a game in the Alianza goal and that is an uncertainty.”.