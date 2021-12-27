Alicia Machado reveals how her daughter’s two 15-year parties will be

Despite being disconnected from social networks for a few days, as she announced to her followers, Alicia machado He decided to reveal what the celebration of his daughter’s 15 springs will be like Dinorah which is already preparing.

During an interview for ‘Sale el Sol’, the Venezuelan said that her daughter does not want one, but two 15-year parties. “I’m already preparing the quinceañera, I’m already preparing. She wants two parties, she wants me to make her a classic quinceañera in Mexico because she is also half Mexican and she has her family there ”, He said.

When asked about how she imagines the young woman’s party, she announced that so far it will be a fairly traditional celebration. “We have many very dear people in Mexico who are our family, they are close friends who have also helped me in this preparation process.”

Likewise, she will prepare a mass to thank her daughter for her new return to the sun. ‘La Machado’ has plans for the mass to be in the Basilica of Guadalupe, because of her devotion to the dark virgin. Another piece of information about which he has no precision is whether his daughter will want the press to be present that day.

“You imagine? If she wants to, I never force her to do anything when she has wanted to go out to the media, she goes out. When he tells me, Mom, I don’t want you to take pictures of me or share what we do, I don’t. Because the famous one is me and that is something that one has to learn to respect the people around us “he explained.

Dinorah will have a second party of 15 in the United States

About the second celebration, the Venezuelan revealed that it will take place in the United States, because part of her friends and relatives are in the American country. But he didn’t just talk about the celebration to come. In addition, she took the opportunity to answer the doubts of many about her daughter’s future, and clarified that Dinorah has no intention of being an actress until now.

“She really likes the subject of marine biology, she wants to specialize in sharks. I get half scientific, sometimes I get rebellious, but I make him see that these sacrifices, daughter, are so that you have a better education, so that you go to a better school, I spend time with you “added.

Although being a single mother has not been easy for Alicia, she recognizes that it has been a process that has left her great lessons, and where her daughter is her priority. “All my decisions, both professional and personal, since she was born are based on her. At least until I am 18 years old and I have custody and responsibility ”, added.