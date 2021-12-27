Alison Solís, daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, raised the temperature in a minidress

Alison Solís is the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis and Cristy Solís. The three of them, along with their younger sister named Marla, celebrated Christmas. They are all very close and enjoy showing themselves like this on social networks. “The best gift is to give” wrote the young woman in a photograph where she is seen wearing her Christmas look.

Alison she chose a low-cut black minidress with gold chains and posed with a huge Christmas tree. “May these celebrations always let us grow in love, let us unify and put aside our differences, grow, learn, and increasingly appreciate this existence that we are living together” began his message on the networks.

“For you who feel the lack of someone or who are alone in these times and need extra love, I give you all of mine, and I want to remind you that we are never alone. Although sometimes we cannot understand why people are leaving us, loved ones in these difficult times, even if they leave us it does not mean that they are not here with us yet ”he wrote Alison to his more than 200 thousand followers.

And finally he dedicated a “Happy Good Night” together with emojis alluding to the date. His mother, Cristy SolisShe commented “You touch the hearts of so many people and I am incredibly proud of you !! May God continue to bless you my love ”.

“How cute! May your voice touch the hearts of those who need encouragement. Hopefully we will hear more of your songs and your incredible voice over the next few years ”was another of the many messages that Marco Antonio Solís’s daughter received.