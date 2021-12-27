Altseason: what it is and how it impacts cryptocurrencies

Today, the crypto market turned green and cryptocurrencies do not stop rising in price.

Bitcoin, the most valuable crypto in the ecosystem, registered increases of 12% and its price is around US $ 51,400. According to cryptocurrency experts, This price increase directly benefited the rest of the digital currencies Y if the bull cycle continues, the market will enter an “altseason”.

It is a season in which all alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin give high returns to their investors.

The English word “altseason” means “season of alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin” and refers to an upward cycle.

In this line, all investors who took advantage of the market crash of the previous weeks and bought cryptocurrencies, are already receiving returns in dollars. Here’s everything there is to know about the altseason.

What is an altseason and how is it given?

Bitcoin whales, investors who own a large part of the digital asset, buy bitcoins at a low price.

Then, they wait for Bitcoin to rise and sell the currency at a profit to all those medium and small investors who do not want to be left behind.

Step followed, The whales inject the returns into altcoins and again, they attract the Bitcoin fish to these altcoins because they start to rise in price.

Again, the whales sell at a profit and re-enter Bitcoin at low prices.

This financial maneuver has an impact on the crypto market and leads to an “altseason”, a season in which alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin do not stop rising and give high returns.

Altseason: The 10 Alternative Cryptocurrencies To Bitcoin That Are Making Astronomical Profits