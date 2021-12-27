Anuel AA generated controversy in social networks by giving a Rolex with diamonds to his little son USA USA United States Celebs nndc | SHOWS

Anuel AA sparked controversy among netizens by gifting a Rolex with diamonds to his young son. The video was shared by the singer himself through an Instagram history and replicated on the social network of the program “El gordo y la flaca”.

“Anuel AA gives you this rolex with diamonds to her little son “, was written on the Instagram of “El gordo y la flaca”, a successful space on the Univision network.

After the broadcast of the aforementioned video, netizens resorted to the comments section of the social network to criticize the musician.

“How nice it would be if you taught your son to help those who need it most, those who do not have food, clothing and even could not have a toy at this time of Christmas. With the watch money you could help a lot and it would be the most beautiful teaching for your child, ”wrote one user.

“The child does not want that. El Niño wants quality time with daddy ”, added another Instagram user.

Anuel AA did not resume his relationship with Karol G

Although they sang together during a concert in Puerto Rico in early December, the singers Anuel AA and Karol G did not resume their romantic relationship.

The Colombian singer only has a good cordial relationship with her ex-partner and they share the stage because they have songs together.

