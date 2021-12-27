Applause for Norman H. Dávila! It was flawless until the end

Canóvanas. With the narration of the winner Gio’s Girl of the seventh and final race of the Sunday show at Camarero racecourse, Norman H. Davila He concluded his 50-year career as a narrator of the Puerto Rican horse race.

The surprise of Gio’s Girl ended the last narration of this icon of the Puerto Rican horse riding that leaves for history the phrase “… and open the floodgates”

“What a race to finish!”, Exclaimed Dávila from the dovecote at the Camarero racecourse, where he watches and narrates the races in the company of part of the camera crew and where his followers came to document or listen closely to the last narration.

“I think 50 years is a long time. I am satisfied and grateful to the public for the support I have felt ”, he said goodbye.

Hipismo: fragment of the last narration by Norman H. Dávila at the Camarero racecourse this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tygeKRZwVZ – Fernando Ribas (@deportespr) December 26, 2021

Dávila began to narrate the Puerto Rican horse racing races in 1971, at the old El Comandante racetrack. He replaced Pito Rivera Monge in that year and since then he was the official narrator of the Puerto Rican equestrian.

In between, Dávila narrated hundreds of thousands of races, including more than a dozen of the Clásicos del Caribe that “were special” in his career. He also narrated the execution of thousands of horses and told Moncho Nuñez that Almirante was his favorite native. And I pronounce the winning name of hundreds of prominent Puerto Rican horsemen, especially the active Juan Carlos Díaz.

This Sunday closed without nostalgia despite the fact that it was a historic moment for equestrian and for Puerto Rican sports, which saw the end of an era with its departure. Dávila has witnessed more than half of the centennial history of Puerto Rican equestrianism.

Davila said it was a racing Sunday like any other. And so he executed it, limiting himself to business, without inserting personal matters as part of his farewell without giving himself accolades, which he deserves.

But he used the word “relief” as a description instead of nostalgia. This is how he described it because he will no longer have the responsibility of narrating the races with the level of precision that he demands.

“It is more relief than nostalgia. In recent years it has been difficult for me to maintain the level that I demand of myself at work. I know that I do not have the same consistency that I had in the past and for that reason I am leaving. It is a long time. It is more difficult for me, ”he said.

Binoculars and program in hand, Dávila follows the final race of his stage as storyteller, while describing the race that, for the story, was won by Gio’s Girl, the Makarena Racing filly, ridden by Sachá Ortiz and trained by Ramon Morales. ( Stephanie Rojas Rodríguez / Special for GFR Media )

The day arrived on a beautiful Sunday at the Camarero, who looked out over the cloudless El Yunque.

Relatives of Dávila were present in the stands. He said it was a rare visit to the racetrack for his relatives, including grandchildren. They all stayed in another area while Dávila did his work.

His work family also accompanied him. One of Dávila’s successors, Joe Bruno, made a historical introduction to Dávila for television before handing the microphone to the legendary narrator. It was an introduction with supreme respect.

After Gio’s Girl’s surprise about Mean Town, Dávila took off the narration microphone, in addition to other sound cables that he was wearing media that accompanied him to document his last narration, which began at around 5:00 p.m.

Then he pocketed the accordion-dubbed racing program. He adjusted the baseball cap that the initials of his beloved Puerto Rico wore on his forehead, one that he has always defended sportingly, culturally and politically.

He then grabbed his binocular with the same left-handed foot that he held the glove with when he was a pitcher on the local Double-A ball and told everyone present, including co-workers, goodbye.

“I’m not going to miss them because I’ll keep coming,” said Dávila, who has said that he will once again enjoy being equestrian, as in his beginnings.

The day had several eyewitnesses who kept Dávila company in the ‘loft’ of the Camarero structure, where he narrated the races.

There were several of his successors, such as Moncho Nuñez, who grew up in equestrian with the voice of Dávila and spent the last 30 years working with the veteran narrator. Nuñez was free from work, but he arrived at the loft to record the historic moment.

“Norman is my idol,” said Nuñez.

Another witness was Jesús Ayala Vargas, operator of the main camera of the races and who has worked for many years with Dávila in the loft. Together it is literally steps from the narrator. This is how they have both worked since the Old Commander in Carolina.

If Dávila has over 70,000 narrated races, Rivera Vargas also has that amount of races captured with his camera accompanying the narration.

You have seen Dávila’s professional quality, his camaraderie at work and will miss him.

“I have learned a lot from him because he is up to date on everything,” said Ayala Vargas about the also basketball and boxing commentator and narrator, as well as a baseball analyst and former Senior Women’s Volleyball tournament director. “Norman has always been narrating here. It has always been very serious, very tractable. I’ll miss him”.

Another witness to the event was radio commentator Luis Felipe González, who came to see the historical moment of Dávila’s last narration.

González said that this Sunday is a difficult day for equestrians, who will no longer hear Dávila’s voice and will have to get used to a new voice because the races will continue. González recalled the 1971 transition from legendary narrator Pito Rivera Monge to Dávila to describe the moment.

“For us equestrians, it is not easy to accept that transition. But it had to come. We have to get used to it and in time we will accept it. For the time being, there will be a void with your withdrawal. Norman has been an icon, ”said González, who also owns horses.