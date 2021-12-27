Aroddy wins the Latin Grammy and invites you not to be afraid to promote the message of Jesus – Prensa Libre

In this year’s awards, Gaby Moreno was also nominated for Best Tropical Song with Bolero to Life. In addition, the Guatemalan guitarist Alfredo Cáceres was part of the talents of the album. Tinto Tango, plays Piazzolla, which won the award for Best tango album.

In the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammys, on November 18, the Chiquimulteco artist Aroddy won the gramophone in the category of Best Christian album in Spanish, for his album I already saw myself. The main song that gives the name of the album created in the pandemic is a spiritual journey that reflects the theme of reaching heaven and an encounter with great characters in the history of Christianity.

The artist explains that these awards are significant for musicians because they are not awarded to the popularity or sales index but by vote of the members of The Academy of Recording Arts, who are music and recording professionals, in this case in Latin America.

More accolades

Since his return to the country, on November 29, he has had a wave of calls, messages and invitations. He has received different recognitions and has made some special presentations. He was the guest to make the Change of the Rose of Peace, an activity that highlights people who promote the culture of peace with their work in the National Palace of Culture.

He also offered a 40-minute online concert called Intimate, from Antigua Guatemala and which can be found on his YouTube channel. He was accompanied by producer and twice Latin Grammy winner Ariel García and artist Leonel Tuchez.

“The Latin Grammy has changed my life,” says the artist who recognizes that during his artistic career they have almost never had the resources to promote materials and in 30 years the only thing they have sought together with his team is to do a job of excellence and with a heart dedicated to God.

The message of the music

Aroddy expresses that as an independent artist it is difficult to achieve popularity no matter how good music is made, “if you do not have an advertising machine it is difficult and we have to go by word of mouth, one radio at a time or projects that are coming out” , remember.

With his songs he wants to project the message of peace, the message of Jesus.

“The Latin Grammy is an opportunity to reach people who are not listening to Christian music and the prize itself is to expose this work, music has changed too much and sometimes there is somewhat weak content, so I think that we Christians should not be afraid to speak our message. Reggaeton players have no problem talking explicitly about sex and drugs and they monopolize the media and sometimes we are shy to present our message ”, he adds.

He invites young people in love with music to dream and add tenacity, strategy and intentionality to that dream. “Dreams come true if they work and they see us passionate,” he says.

“Whenever we receive something from God it comes with a dose of honor and an overdose of responsibility”, Aroddy, Guatemalan artist

Follow the path

“2022 will be a very busy year and we hope that the pandemic will leave us and there will be no regrowth,” he says.

On December 29, he will receive recognition on the first Chiquimulteco Artist Day that was recently instituted by the municipality of the town.

One of the closest projects is the launch of his new song I want to be your friend which will be released next January.

In a message to end the year, he reflects and invites us not to be afraid and to believe in the promises of God. “Those who have lost a loved one at this time it is important to recognize that life continues because those who left would have wanted us to continue to be happy. At this time it is important to be with those around us and I invite you to enter 2022 with faith ”, Aroddy concludes.