at least 18 people died after the rains in the state of Bahia

The deadly floods in Brazil, in pictures 0:32

(CNN Spanish) – The governor of the state of Bahia, Rui Costa, flew over the areas affected by the heavy rains that hit the state since Friday in at least 40 cities and that have caused flooding, the governor’s office reported in a statement.

Costa met with the Secretaries of Infrastructure, Health, the Commander of the Fire Department and the technicians of the Civil Defense of Brazil to expedite rescue actions, support the population, recovery of accesses and essential services, the statement detailed.

“We are going to increase our support structure and bring the necessary resources to remote areas, such as Itapetinga and other towns in the Southwest, with the use of aircraft to carry supplies and supplies, and even equipment, in order to ensure all kinds of rescue or assistance. “Costa said at a press conference this Sunday.

As reported by the Brazil Agency, until this Friday the report of the Civil Defense of Bay It indicated that at least 17 people have died and at least 286 others have been injured. In addition, 4,185 people are homeless and 11,260 people have been evicted by the floods. 378,286 is the total of the affected population.