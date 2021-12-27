At what point is the process for the prequalification of Cuban vaccines before the WHO? (+ Video) ›Cuba› Granma

Cuban scientists are working on adapting the documentation that must be sent to the World Health Organization to submit our immunogens to the prequalification process.

The President of BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martínez Díaz, explained on Twitter that “Progress depends on us. We decided to pass production to a new plant, the one located in Mariel. We are starting production there and adapting the documentation, which must be sent to WHO. ‘

While this process advances, there is no impediment to using the vaccines in Cuba and other countries that demand them and whose Regulatory Authority approves them for emergency use, added Martínez Díaz.

In recent days, also through Twitter, the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) celebrated an AstraZeneca vaccine produced jointly by Argentina and Mexico as “the first COVID-19 vaccine produced in Latin America “and its” inclusion in the WHO list for emergency use, “which, they indicate, will increase the availability of vaccines while the pandemic persists.

We celebrate international support for the first COVID-19 vaccine produced in Latin America Inclusion on the WHO emergency use list will increase vaccine availability as long as the pandemic persists

In a thread of messages published on that social network, the President of BioCubaFarma recalled that «The first anti-COVID-19 vaccines, developed in Latin America and the Caribbean are Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, they are Cuban vaccines that obtained the Authorization of Emergency Use granted by Cecmed, a Regulatory Authority recognized by the WHO and of reference in the region ”.

In this regard, he pointed out from the same social network, that Cuba does not compete with the sister countries of the region to be the first, but with a virus. “We had the experience and the ability, we worked very hard and we succeeded. Cuban vaccines have proven to be very effective.

Our country has immunized almost the entire population possible to be vaccinated and we are already with the reinforcement, to combat the new Omicron variant. From the beginning we have kept PAHO / WHO abreast of progress, we have a fluid level of exchange, he stressed.

With Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, Cuba has been immunized by 90%. The immunogens, as a result of this process, have validated the reason why they were approved by Cecmed in 2021 for use in emergencies: the high immune response they generate and their level of safety.

During the month of November, BioCubaFarma sources explained to the press that several meetings and videoconferences have been held with the WHO in which information on Cuban injectables has been provided. As part of the entire process, a vaccine dossier is delivered that will be evaluated by experts, while WHO will also visit the production plants, now including the line of the recently inaugurated CIGB-Mariel.