Bacteria found in Silvia Pinal and she is already under treatment: most recent report on her health | Famous

The evolution of Silvia Pinal going “very well” and your chances of to leave the covid-19 area the Mexican hospital where she has been hospitalized since last December 22 are growing.
The great diva of Mexican cinema is hospitalized in Mexico City after he suffered a drop in his heart rate. Once admitted, she was tested for COVID-19 and it came back positive, so she was isolated in a special area where she spent Christmas.
Sylvia Pasquel reveals how Silvia Pinal spent Christmas hospitalized for covid-19
According to Pasquel, the 90-year-old actress has presented a good evolution and the picture of covid-19 has not worsened, so there are ample possibilities for him to leave the area where these types of patients are.
However, she would be transferred to intensive care to be cared for by a bacteria that was found in the urinary tract.
“(The doctor) told us that my mother is very well, that still asymptomatic“, confirmed Sylvia Pasquel, according to statements published in the newspaper El Universal on the morning of this Sunday, December 26.
“The night passed very well, he has been eating very well“commented the actress about how her mother spent Christmas Eve and Christmas.
“And if she maintained that picture of improvement, no pressure (for which she was taken to the hospital), to see if there was the possibility of move her to a room in intensive care, where she will also be confined, “said Pasquel.
“There is Silvia Pinal for a while”: Sylvia Pasquel
Hours before El Universal published Sylvia Pasquel’s new statements with the latest on her mother’s health, the actress also wrote on Twitter that “There is Silvia Pinal for a while”.
In a message with which he tried to reassure his mother’s fans, Pasquel admitted: ” We really need our diva, but everything is going to improve and we will have her back. “She also mentioned that Silvia Pinal was” fine “and” calm “.