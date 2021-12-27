Baker Mayfield accepts that he hurt his team; will remain the owner

Mayfield Apologizes to Browns Defense; Stefanski assures that he never thought of changing it

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted disappointing teammates after throwing four interceptions in Saturday’s 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I hurt this team,” Mayfield agreed. “That’s the most frustrating thing for me because I think our defense played tremendously against a very, very good offense. But when you give them the ball … and give them additional opportunities, they are going to take advantage.”

Baker Mayfield had a terrible afternoon at Green Bay with four interceptions. Getty

Mayfield he became the third quarterback this season to throw three interceptions before halftime, joining Jets rookie Zach Wilson (Week 2) and Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (Week 12 vs. the Browns). The three pitches were deflected according to ESPN Data. And Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers capitalized on all three, turning each of the interceptions into touchdowns and building a 21-12 lead at halftime.

The Browns coach, Kevin Stefanski, stressed that he did not consider making a quarterback change in between halves and reiterated that Mayfield will remain his starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

“He’s our starting quarterback,” Stefanski reaffirmed, “yes.”

Despite the first turnovers, the Browns they still had a chance to win the game in their last series. But Mayfield was intercepted again in the last minute, becoming Cleveland’s first quarterback since Brandon Weeden in 2012 to throw four interceptions in a single game.

“Some of them were bad passes,” Mayfield conceded, referring to the second and third interceptions, both destined for Jarvis Landry.

Mayfield searched for Landry at third and 19 from the Green Bay 24, resulting in the second interception; he was later intercepted by Rasul Douglas in Green Bay territory while searching for Landry by the gang.

“I didn’t deliver in the red zone, which was extremely costly, a turnover in the red zone. It just went high,” Mayfield described. “The other one, I just had to put him further outside. (Douglas) made a good play. (I) kept him in.”

Douglas also made the game-ensuring interception at the Los Angeles’ 40-yard line. Packers on a pass destined for Donovan Peoples-Jones, preventing the Browns from attempting a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

“It just sucks to end up with another loss,” he scolded.

With defeat before Green bay, the Browns they fell to 7-8 and 13 in the AFC standings, and remain in last place in the AFC North Division. The Football Power Index from ESPN owed Cleveland just a 16.0% chance of making the playoffs before Saturday’s loss.

Mayfield, who missed Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for COVID-19 the week before, he failed to pass protocols in time to fly the team to Green Bay on Friday. So the Browns airlifted him from Cleveland to Green Bay on Saturday morning.

On the reserve / COVID-19 list since December 15, Mayfield had not practiced with his team in more than two weeks before the Packers game. But he didn’t attribute any of the mistakes to a lack of preparation.

“It was just failed passes. There’s no excuse. It is what it is.”