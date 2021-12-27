Barcelona continues to do business with Messi: t-shirts at more than 1,000 euros

Four months have passed since Messi stopped being a Barcelona player and signed for PSG. The Argentine has not only been the most important footballer in the history of the Barça club, but he still continues to generate income for the culés coffers. In fact, in the official Barcelona store you can buy objects from the Argentine’s stage as a Barça player. Their prices, also quite high, have nothing to do with the balances that other clubs offer with clothes and objects of their former footballers.

Messi products that Barcelona still sells in their official store range from a captain’s armband to shirts signed by the Argentine star himself. An elastic from last season with the crack’s autograph has a price of 1,170 euros. That is Messi’s most precious object on the Barça website. For its part, the captain’s armband signed by the Argentine is sold at 643.50 euros.

The official Barcelona store also continues to use the image of Messi in conjunction with that of other culés legends, such is the case of A shirt from the 2013-14 season signed by the Argentine star, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta. In this case, the price of the garment it shoots up to 2,950 euros.

Barcelona could not renew Messi last summer because of his delicate economic situation, but the Argentine still ‘continues’ playing’ for Barça and helping his former team to generate extra-sports income thanks to the exploitation of his image.

