Beautifull! This is what the actress who gave life to “Cindy Lou” in “The Grinch” looks like

“The Grinch”Premiered more than 20 years ago. Because of that, Taylor momsen decided to remember his iconic role in this film that was a success.

Christmas is a time when many families come together to share. In addition to enjoying many moments together, several families get together to watch movies and one of the favorites is “The Grinch”, starring Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen.

“The Grinch” tells the story of a green, furry and bitter being who hates Christmas. Although he has a hard heart, a girl will appear looking for good and noble feelings to awaken in him, something that in the end he achieves. It’s about the little Cindy lou.

What happened to the actress?

Currently Taylor Momsen is 28 years old and also acted in the productions “We Were Soldiers”, “Hansel and Gretel” and “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”, all from 2002; “Saving Shiloh” and “Misconceptions”, both from 2006; “Paranoid Park” and “Underdog”, both from 2008; “Gossip Girl” from 2007 to 2012; and “Spy School” from 2008.

In 2011, Momsen announced that he was leaving acting to focus on his musical career, a facet that began at age 5 when he recorded the song “Christmas, Why Can’t I Find You?” for the soundtrack of The Grinch.

Currently, she is known for being the lead singer of a hard rock band called the pretty Reckless, with which he recorded his first album “Light Me Up” and first EP “The Pretty Reckless” in 2010.

In 2011, his band opened for Evanescence during his tour of the United States and Canada, and of Guns N ‘Roses in November of that same year.

In 2020, Momsen lent her voice to American rock band Evanescence for a single from the band’s album The Bitter Truth, “Use My Voice.”

You may also be interested in: ►Eiza González captivates with a tiny bikini at Christmas

Advertising