Belinda has the most beautiful eyes and this PHOTO proves it

Belinda is one of the most successful Mexican singers in Mexico and several countries of the world; However, she is also a model who has been an ambassador for various prestigious brands. Likewise, it was the cover of several magazines in which it always looks spectacular.

On this occasion the publication “Her World“He invited her to participate and placed it as his cover for his latest edition. That’s how he wore a huge purple teddy dress, a pink Texan hat, while holding an ice lolly.”Belinda, the princess of latin pop and fashion icon “(Belinda, the Latin princess of pop and fashion icon), was how they titled it.

However, and despite the fact that the magazine did not mention it, the eyes of Belinda, the same ones that her boyfriend got tattooed Christian Nodal And till Lupillo Rivera. The images do not lie, the actress is also the owner of one of the most hypnotizing looks in the world.

Belinda is considered a fashion icon (Photo: @yasminekateb)

It was not the only outfit that Belinda wore

The interpreter of “The school girl”, “Love at first sight” and “Light without gravity” not only wore the first extravagant outfit described, because already on the internal pages she was seen wearing a pink dress with transparencies that made her look like a fashion diva.

It should be noted that the photos of this outfit only boasted in the stories of his account Instagram where in addition to tagging the publication and all those responsible for the snapshots, he made some poses to perfectly show off the dreamy dress.

The last of his stories shared a message of what he wanted for this Christmas, the text corresponds to Alysha Waghorn:

“All I want for Christmas is: a clear mind, a happy home. Laughter with friends, a healthy family, sunshine in abundance, adventures that lift my spirits, memories with my closest and dearest ones, a guiding light for those in need. And for each of you reading this to know how loved, how valuable, how valuable it is. You really are amazing. ”

Belinda looked like a real princess (Photo: @@ yasminekateb)

