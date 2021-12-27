Belinda owes the Mexican Treasury $ 350,000 in taxes and has one month to appear | Famous

Belinda is the most recent celebrity to face problems with the Mexican treasury, after 2021 in which other famous like Laura Bozzo and Gloria Trevi They have also been identified by the authorities of that country.
Is now Christian Nodal’s fiancee who faces difficulties with the Tax Administration Service of Mexico (SAT) with an alleged and large debt that has it with a summons before the authorities.
How much is Belinda’s alleged debt to the Mexican treasury?
According to an edict published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, quoted this Monday, December 27 by the newspaper Reforma, the 29-year-old singer owes 7 million 235 thousand pesos (about 350 thousand dollars).
The official letter, dated December 24, indicates that the actress must also appear before the Seventh Metropolitan Regional Chamber of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice within 30 days.
According to Reforma, the interpreter’s position was requested through her public relations officer, but they did not respond. During the past weekend, the artist did not comment on the edict in which it is indicated. What he did do was share how she spent Christmas with her fiancé and his family.
“Tax credits are described as a perception to which the Federation is entitled, as a result of non-payments and fines” by Belinda, Reforma pointed out regarding the official document published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.
Although the debt before the SAT implies Belinda, the authority called Fabiola García López, representative of the majority of the singer’s workers, that she be the one who appears in the Seventh Metropolitan Regional Chamber of the Federal Administrative Court, as quoted Millennium.
If it does not do so, “notifications will be sent to you by electronic bulletin,” the newspaper added.
Belinda and her complex history with the Mexican Treasury
According to the journalist, the amount amounted to 20 million pesos (about 966 thousand dollars). According to the information that was published at that time, Belinda’s debt with the SAT had already dragged on for at least 5 years.
“At that time, the tax authority I was even asking for prison for her, but the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, to avoid a media conflict, proposed to sign agreements to pay the debt: millions of pesos in income – the bulk product of concerts and palenques – not reported, “Javier Tejado Dondé recalled about the case Of the singer.
According to the columnist, thanks to her connections with the current government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the artist ” managed to defer the signing of the agreement with the SAT and continue without paying the taxes owed. “
Belinda, Marc Anthony, Galilea Montijo and more celebrities who have had problems with the treasury