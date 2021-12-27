Better employment conditions for delivery men | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The city is also launching a campaign under the #EssentialToNYC label to reaffirm support for delivery workers and other essential workers, including warehouse and supermarket workers, home care workers, nail salon technicians and all estheticians, and taxi workers and all workers who transport New Yorkers. With the participation of New Yorkers from these professions, the campaign will highlight the importance of these workers in keeping the city running and will encourage New Yorkers to stand in solidarity against acts of discriminationn, harassment and violence that many essential workers face.