Better employment conditions for delivery men | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The beginning of a new year will represent for those who work as delivery men the beginning of a better future, thanks to the new laws created to improve their employment conditions, safety and health.
One of the main changes will be seen next year, when the city will set a new minimum wage rate for delivery workers who currently earn a median hourly wage of 7.94, or $ 12.21 (including tips), however now, Licensed apps that take orders for those deliveries will need to notify couriers how much tip they will receive; the total payment and the tips of the previous day.
Another difficulty that the delivery men faced every day is the access to restrooms: Now the mayor’s office requires restaurants to give delivery workers better access to these services.
The reforms also allow couriers to avoid bridges and tunnels on their routes, an acknowledgment of the violence some have faced in the course of their work. The city said it will add additional lighting and NYPD cameras to the Willis Avenue Bridge bike lanes, more security features at the bridge crossings into Manhattan, an e-bike etching program to deter theft and theft. provision of helmets for delivery workers.
Deliveristas Unidos, the group within the Worker’s Justice Project that organized delivery workers to demand better protections, will help the city mount a broad outreach campaign to educate workers about the new policies.
The precarious conditions in which food delivery workers in New York must work every day
The city is also launching a campaign under the #EssentialToNYC label to reaffirm support for delivery workers and other essential workers, including warehouse and supermarket workers, home care workers, nail salon technicians and all estheticians, and taxi workers and all workers who transport New Yorkers. With the participation of New Yorkers from these professions, the campaign will highlight the importance of these workers in keeping the city running and will encourage New Yorkers to stand in solidarity against acts of discriminationn, harassment and violence that many essential workers face.
The reforms will take place gradually and it is expected that, by April, the drivers will have control over how far they are willing to travel, the details of the routes and directions before accepting an order, as well as the right to be paid weekly. without a processing fee. Delivery apps must also provide a free insulated bag for food deliveries once the worker has made six deliveries.
Access to medical assistance
NYC Care has launched a new initiative to actively work to enroll delivery workers who are uninsured or underinsured. To enroll in NYC Care, New Yorkers can call 1-646-NYC-Care. For more information, you can visit NycCare.
