Bitcoin: how much it is trading at and why investors fear the arrival of 2022

The price of Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency in the ecosystem, rose 12% and its price begins to recover, after an unexpected fall.

Today, the popular digital currency is trading at US $ 51,000 and broke the resistance level of $ 50,000.

However, Bitcoin is still far from its last all-time high: on November 10 it reached $ 69,004 and since then its price has fallen by around 25%, according to Coingecko data.

For the cryptocurrency to break a new record, it will also have to overcome certain obstacles. Next, what barriers are preventing the price of Bitcoin from rising and why.

Bitcoin: the factors that concern investors in 2022

Tranquillity?

Analysts at Tradingview, a platform where experts post on technical analysis and predictions, say that Bitcoin “It is calm” since in the fall, it showed stability in the range of US $ 46,000 and US $ 48,000.

According to the same source, the price movements are “unusual”, because the falls are short and the rises as well. That is, the price of the cryptocurrency is moving in shorter terms than before.

In this context, the digital currency is expected to trade at $ 58,000 only next year.

Bitcoin Futures

Bitcoin

The term “open interest futures” refers to the total number of Bitcoin futures contracts that have not yet reached the closing date.

In this line, the co-founder of the Decentrader platform, which is used by traders to invest in cryptocurrencies, explains through his Twitter account “Filbfilb” that The more open interest contracts there are and the more the price of Bitcoin falls, the more dangerous the outlook becomes.

In addition, the trading expert reveals that there are investors who are betting on a fall in Bitcoin in the range of US $ 42,000, but that the contracts were eliminated after the rise.

If the number of open interest contracts rises and the price of Bitcoin falls, the outlook will become very dangerous.

Buy and sell Bitcoin cautiously

The indicator “Index of fear and greed” – which marks the general temperament of the crypto market – shows that investors feel “fear” and are “deeply concerned” about the price fluctuations of cryptocurrencies.

Source: Fear and Greed Index

The reality is that this index has oscillated between “fear” and “extreme fear” for weeks, which means that investors are trading Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies in a cautious way, as they prepare for another possible drop.