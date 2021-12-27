Bitwise CEO believes “the next bull market in crypto will be driven by …”

The cryptocurrency industry experienced a record year in 2021, not only in terms of new investors and growing general acceptance, but also in the introduction of a variety of new investment products. This includes the long-awaited launch of the first US Bitcoin ETF, which followed years of demonstrations and provocations by digital asset enthusiasts.

Even as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) ETF opened to record numbers when it launched in October, a large chunk of investors left disappointed as currently only ETFs backed by Bitcoin futures are allowed to trade by the Trading Commission. Stock Market and Securities (SEC).

The SEC’s reluctance towards a spot BTC ETF, which can be seen in its frequent rejection of such applications, has led many asset managers to move north to friendlier Canada or even withdraw their applications altogether.

Matthew Hougan, CEO of leading crypto asset manager Bitwise, believes that while the launch of BITO is an important moment for the ecosystem, as it will signal growth and a significant inflow of capital, it may not be the best product for investors. enthusiasts.

In a recent podcast, the executive noted,

“This is an imperfect product, nobody loves it. It’s great if you’re trading Bitcoin for a week, it’s not that great if you keep it for a year … it’s just not an appropriate product … The narrative that this was going to be the product that would allow this institutional wall of money, to come inundated is a false narrative “.

Interestingly, futures-linked ETFs that invest in contracts used to speculate on future BTC prices are in fact underperforming compared to spot Bitcoin, forcing anyone to doubt the SEC’s intent to “protect the investors”.

One of the downsides of the futures ETF is its unattractiveness to financial advisers, who control most of America’s wealth and “just won’t buy crypto exposure in a phone app for their clients.”

Hougan further noted that while a BTC ETF would be a more viable option for this sect, “the futures product is not something that can be described as optimal exposure to the asset.”

However, a silver lining can be seen in the government’s past treatment of investment products, according to the CEO, as Congress seemed wary of ETFs when they were first introduced as an investment product in 1993.

This could act as a lesson for today’s cryptocurrency market, Hougan said,

“It doesn’t have to be the case that it’s always this kind of skeptical world. You can graduate through persistent lobbying, facts, and analysis toward a future where you embrace yourself as normal. “

The congressional hearings that various crypto CEOs are going through lately along with the government’s heightened interest in the industry could be seen as a positive step in this direction. Even a comprehensive crypto bill is likely to be proposed by Congresswoman Lummis early next year.

Highlighting the same, Hougan concluded,

“I think the next crypto bull market will be driven by positive regulatory developments and I think it will come sooner than people expect.”

This is a machine translation of our English version.