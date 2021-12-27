Bonucci and his message to Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the playoffs heading to Qatar 2022

2021-12-26

The duels of the next month of March of the repechage of Europe which will be carried out in three keys to find the last three teams classified to the Qatar World Cup 2022, in which Portugal and Italy They could meet in a final.

That is why the Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci, took the opportunity to talk about the possible confrontation before Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo, we joked about it. Then what happens on the field, happens: he knows that he takes them, “he jokingly said in an interview on Rai Sport.

In addition, the center-back has been clear that he wants to qualify for the World Cup to give it to his children as a gift, since at the moment they have not seen Italy in one.