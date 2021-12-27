Bonucci and his message to Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the playoffs heading to Qatar 2022

2021-12-26
The duels of the next month of March of the repechage of Europe which will be carried out in three keys to find the last three teams classified to the Qatar World Cup 2022, in which Portugal and Italy They could meet in a final.
That is why the Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci, took the opportunity to talk about the possible confrontation before Cristiano Ronaldo.
“We spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo, we joked about it. Then what happens on the field, happens: he knows that he takes them, “he jokingly said in an interview on Rai Sport.
In addition, the center-back has been clear that he wants to qualify for the World Cup to give it to his children as a gift, since at the moment they have not seen Italy in one.
Departures are coming in Barcelona at the request of Xavi🚨: recognized media from Spain filters the list of the 10 players who will be in the winter market and the transfer that will be announced tomorrow.
Published by Diario Deportivo Diez on Sunday, December 26, 2021
“I told my teammates that the days that separate us from the playoffs must always be better, and then I want to give a gift to my children who have never seen Italy in the World Cup. What happened after the game. Normally you would have played games that counted less and a few slaps would have got you back on track. We didn’t have that time, ”he declared.
Finally, Bonucci considers that what happened in the last dates of the tie that sent them to playoffs will serve as a lesson not to repeat it in the playoffs.
“We put the past aside. Now we have to focus on what comes out of the field of play, when we meet in March I am sure that what happened in autumn will serve as a lesson and we will do two great performances “, he concluded.