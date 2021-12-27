Boxing: Julio Csar Chvez Jr puts a condition on Jake Paul to accept the fight

Jake paul added one more victory to Tyron Woodley to close the year with a boxing record of five wins, but, although he recently revealed the list of his future rivals he wants to face, The youtuber will have in mind to measure himself against a former Mexican champion.

Julio Csar Chvez Jr revealed that The Problem Child sought their representatives to have a fight in 2022, and although the Mexican is willing to fight with him, he put some conditions so that the treatment in the ring is fair.

“Jake Paul and his people contacted me regarding a fight with Paul. I said yes, but again Lupe Valencia, who is now with Paul and used to be with me a few years ago, Said they offered me one to three million dollars more PPV. When it’s a fight that can sell millions and can break records because he’s popular and I have a name, I’m a former world champion, so I made it clear that I have to It will be a 50/50 division for me to take the fight, “he told Fight News.

The son of the legend pointed out that if he faces Jake will have to go up to 190 pounds, when he’s between 154 and 160 pounds, so he wants it to be a fair fight.

“Keep in mind that I have to go up to 190 pounds. Jake Paul is a big guy and weight matters, so he’s a risk. His people may want to see me lose and take advantage, but he doesn’t know how to box. I know I can knock him out. I just want to be treated fairly. “

Chvez has not had a good year after go down with former UFC champion Anderson Silva, In addition to going through injuries and personal problems that have not let him be at his best.

“What I bring to the table and my name, already I have 61 fights and yes, I have not looked the same in my last two fights, But I struggled with serious injuries to my body that I will tell you about later. I am feeling better little by little and if the Paul fight happens, I will be very well prepared to win. Not lose”.