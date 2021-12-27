Boxing: Julio Csar Chvez Jr puts a condition on Jake Paul to accept the fight

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 22 Views

Julio Csar Chvez Jr wants to face Jake Paul.
Reuters / AP

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What could Roberto Alvarado bring to the Chivas de Guadalajara?

While the Chivas of Guadalajara prepare in the preseason to face the Club Necaxa in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved