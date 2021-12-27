Boxing: The new statement against Canelo lvarez: “He is afraid to face David Benavidez”

Pthat to what Salt ‘Canelo’ lvarez is focused on conquering the WBC title at cruiserweight, within David Benavidez’s team still want to have the opportunity to do the challenge against the undisputed champion. Although they know that the Canelo Team continue to despise the brawl.

Given the null interest, Jos Benavidez criticized the actions of the cover and assured that they are afraid of colliding with his son. He also pointed out that Álvarez should accept the lawsuit to show that he is a great champion at 168 pounds.

“They say David (Benavidez) doesn’t bring anything to the table, so what does that tell you? They’re running and they’re afraid to fight David Benavidez. It is a dangerous fight for them and they do not want to accept that challenge. They are shitty excuses. Like I say, if you weren’t so confident that you could beat David, why not make payday and buy that fight and win a lot of money? Because it will sell a lot of tickets “, atiz during an interview for YSM Sports Media.

He also criticized the decision to face Makabu at the cruiserweight, where he pointed out that it would not be a great success for the Mexican: “It’s a great duel to fight David. Nobody knows the African boy (Ilunga Makabu). Am I interested in seeing that fight? No. There are a lot of people who don’t want to see that fight. “

Fighting against Benavidez is a dangerous challenge, that’s why they don’t want to accept it “ – Jos Benavidez

Benavidez pointed out that in the rankings they are well positioned and deserve the opportunity to play at least one of the titles. However, he assured that the excuses remain.

“Why is (Canelo Team) fighting up to cruiserweight and not fighting at 168? Do you think it is better to fight the Africans than to fight David? We are number one, and he doesn’t want to fight. I do not understand”.

Finally, I reiterate that they are now focused on doing the fight against David Leimieux and later they will seek to measure themselves against Álvarez, so it is not a priority for the first half of 2022: “We are not worried about him at the moment. We will fight David Lemieux, and we are focused on what we are doing. I don’t care what Canelo does. Hopefully, drop all those belts, and we go after them, “he concluded.