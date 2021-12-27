Brothers detained for six months in Mexico arrive in Puerto Rico

Brothers Luis and Erick Zapata, detained in Mexico for six months, they returned early today, Monday, to Puerto Rico.

“Thank God, this nightmare is over”, express Luis Zapata to Telemundo, upon arrival at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM). “I want to thank the people of Puerto Rico for all the prayers, for being aware of us.”

Young were released after pleading guilty and reach an agreement in the case for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl while they were on vacation with her parents, in Cancun.

Last Thursday, Luis and Erick’s father, Angel Luis Zapata, confirmed that his children accepted an agreement to plead guilty in exchange for not serving a prison sentence, and that it included an alleged payment of $ 15,000 “or a little more” to the State and compensation that the man did not want to reveal to the alleged victim in the case.

According to Zapata, the agreement reached with the prosecution, and which had to be endorsed by a magistrate in a hearing that does not have a date, was “on the table” early in the process, but indicated that it was finally accepted on the recommendation of his lawyers. .

“God is good, he heard my prayers. Many feelings together, we cry with joy Jesus I trust you. My best Christmas present of my entire life. End of a bad chapter, ”Zapata said on his social networks after the release of his children.

Initially, it was alleged that the two young men abused a minor in the beach area of ​​the Barceló hotel in the Riviera Maya. Later, the rape charges were dropped and the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office charged them with lewd acts.

The alleged attack occurred after an exchange between the brothers and the young woman, a neighbor of the state of Mérida. The young woman favored the agreement in the case.