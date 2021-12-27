Caguas reopened Solá Morales winning a game in which they gave him a “no hitter”

The Creoles of Caguas and the Indians of Mayagüez They came out through the wide door in the first match of the Sunday double-game in the winter tournament.

Caguas beat RA12 1-0, while Mayagüez defeated Santurce with a scoreboard, 5-2.

On their return to the Yldefonso Solá Morales stadium, the Caguas Criollos defeated RA12 in the first match of their doubleheader today Sunday. Not connected hits and with a final result, 1-0, Caguas improved his record to 15-10, while Roberto Alomar’s team fell to 8-17.

In the fifth inning, Jancarlos Cintrón marked the first race in the legendary stadium of the city of Cagüeña – which had not seen baseball action since 2017 – taking advantage of the defensive errors of the development team who, despite the defeat, did not allow freedoms in the mare bats.

Alex Fagalde (3-0) scored the win by pitching five full innings allowing three singles and striking out three. Ricardo Gómez posted his seventh save of the season. Ricardo Vélez (1-2) did not have the same luck with a six-inning work tolerating the creole race, although he struck out four.

The Indians take the first meeting in the Bithorn

The Indios de Mayagüez (17-9) defeated the Cangrejeros de Santurce (14-12) with a result, 5-2, in the first match of the double-end at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Mayagüez scored in the same first inning in the figure of Brett Rodríguez who walked and consecutive singles by Emmanuel Rivera and Brian Rey completed the first score of the game.

In the second episode, the tribe continued with a good offense to lead the Bithorn, 4-0. Chavez Young entered circulation on the error of third baseman Iván De Jesús Jr. After two outs, Allan Marrero walked and starter Jason García’s wild pitch led Young and Marrero to scoring position.

Brett Rodriguez looks to the plate to see if he can push himself for a touchdown. ( Supplied )

The Indians leadoff hitter hit a ground rule double to deep right field bringing teammates to the plate. Two erratic shots by Garcia were the combination that propelled Rodriguez into the visitors’ fourth run.

Free ticket to Emmanuel Rivera, in his second turn back to the Mayaguez lineup, and a hit to Brian Rey marked the end of the exit of the cangrejero starter who lost the game by pitching one and two thirds inning where he allowed three singles, four runs – one of them clean, three walks and two strikeouts.

Reliever Nelvin Fuentes (3-0) claimed the win in two 2/3 innings where he pitched good ball for two singles and struck out seven crabbers. Braden Webb arranged the rescue.

Crustaceans appeared on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. David Vidal opened the shoot with a single to center-back and, with two out, receiver René Rivera hit a good double-merit hit to propel Vidal from the start.

In the third inning, Santurce made his second round to the diamond with a sacrifice fly from Vidal to propel Gabriel Cancel, who received a free ticket opening the inning to put the game four runs for two in favor of the Westerners.

Ramón Rodríguez’s sacrifice fly in the fifth drove in the fifth race for Mayagüez on the legs of TJ Rivera, who was put in transit with a transfer courtesy of Bryan Escanio.

At the time of sending this communication, the second meeting between RA12 and Criollos de Caguas is 0-0 at the top of the third inning; while at the Hiram Bithorn stadium they prepare for the second round between Indios de Mayagüez and Cangrejeros de Santurce.