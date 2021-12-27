“Canelo” Álvarez celebrates Christmas in a party full of luxuries | VIDEO

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez He is the most successful athlete in our country and the highest paid in the world. Her talent, discipline, and great successes have allowed her to indulge in some luxuries in her daily life. And the Christmas party is a clear example of this.

On Friday, December 24, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez met with family and friends to celebrate Christmas. But in social networks some videos of the party were released, where you can see the luxuries that were there. In addition, the party and the comforts that the guests had, there was also fireworks.

In a video they shared on Instagram people are seen talking, having some drinks and celebrating on December 24 in the company of loved ones. The video was shared in the stories of the “Canelo” Alvarez, but later it was taken up in other accounts.

There was fireworks at the “Canelo” Christmas party

The party was held in the courtyard of the house, where it was equipped with lounge rooms, periqueras, dance floor and a giant sign that said “X MAS”. In addition, there were bonfires, a giant nativity scene and tents where the guests were. In the history of Instagram, the “Canelo” put on a song by Michael Bublé and down he wrote “Always Thankful”.

The peak moment occurred when rockets were launched in the courtyard of the house and illuminated the entire property. All the guests wore their best clothes and watched with amazement the fireworks that were prepared for the special occasion.

“Canelo” Álvarez celebrated Christmas with his loved ones

PHOTO: File

