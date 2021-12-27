Celia Lora celebrates Christmas and her birthday with daring transparent red lace lingerie

This Christmas Celia lora the temperature rose thanks to a daring photography with which he brought out one of his most sensual angles, She took the opportunity to thank those who have congratulated her on her 39th birthday.

Celia Lora is celebrating one more year of lifeThat is why she decided to publish one of her customary postcards in which her voluptuous anatomy spoke for itself.

In the image that was published within her Instagram account, the controversial former participant of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ appeared modeling before the camera a revealing set of red underwear, whose transparencies managed to steal the hearts of thousands of Internet users .

“Thank you very much everyone for your birthday greetings I love you“, He sentenced at the foot of the dazzling postcard in which his curves stole attention.

But that was not all, since to give a Christmas touch to his scandalous outfitLora also wore a huge teddy hat in the same tone, while behind her there is a pine tree typical of the time.

Fortunately for her 10 million followers, this has not been the only image that has exposed her dazzling beauty while wearing the same set of lingerie, because days before she caused a stir by sharing another sensual angle of her stunning figure.

And as is customary in her photographic gallery, she has also been accompanied by one of her great friends, the Chilean model Ignacia Michelson, with whom the pupil of his most demanding admirers repeatedly delighted.

You may also like:

–Celia Lora takes off her bra and just covers her breasts with a Playboy scarf

–Celia Lora reproves Pablo Montero for singing to Nicolás Maduro: “He must make better decisions”

–Celia Lora shows off lingerie full of transparencies