Charles Hoskinson’s ‘2022 vision’ for Cardano: from improving Plutus to microfinance

Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of IOHK, the company responsible for Cardano construction, outlined his vision and IOHK goals for Cardano in 2022.

At a YouTube Video Launch on Christmas Eve, Hoskinson talked about how to get end-to-end microfinance transactions at Cardano. This is what you want, first.

“My goal for the second half of 2022 is to figure out how to put all the pieces together for an end-to-end microfinance transaction at Cardano. For a real person in Kenya or somewhere with a blockchain-based identity and credit score, the stablecoin on the other side, Cardano is the lane of liquidation. Peer to peer, person to person, click a button, the loan is for them. They return it [it] goes to the other side “.

Certainly one thing is clear from his statements, that Africa plays a vital role in Hoskinson’s vision for the year ahead. This could revolutionize traditional finance.

“You don’t have permission and you can’t turn it off once that has happened. Open a thousand conversations [like] What is a good identity? What is a good credit score? What other products and services should exist in the realfi (real finance) space in Africa? And how do we spread this across Africa? That is the dream ”, he affirmed.

Moving on, it also shed light on major technical milestones. He said, “It is going to form a formal open source project structure, like Hyperledger for Linux.” This would increase institutional traction. At least that’s the dream.

“When you look at things like improving [Cardano’s smart contract platform] Plutus, there are already three CIPS [Cardano improvement proposals] as a result of the work we have done with developers who must participate. We have pipelines that must enter, entry sponsors that must enter. Currently, it is being tested peer-to-peer with the stakeholder operators on the testnet, and there is a lot going on there. ”

Overall, it is fair to say that said executive is optimistic about the future of Cardano, as he further stated: “We are organizing things appropriately and we are beginning to see a refinement of the science of things. The adoption is there. The community is there. We have grown to about two million people. “

Now backing up a bit. Cardano showed decent progress this year. Recently, Hoskinson tweeted an update for the stablecoin built by Red COTI on Cardano. They are working on core contracts that will help provide Oracle exchange rates, allow users to submit multiple orders at the same time, cancel backorders, etc. The developers are currently testing this implementation.

Walking away, Hoskinson spoke about the roadmap for 2022 just last month. Well now, your aforementioned claims should fit in well with the established benchmarks.

