China denounces that its space station was forced to implement “a preventive control to avoid collisions” with two Starlink satellites

So far, Elon Musk’s aerospace company has not commented on the statement.

China has denounced that its space station was forced to take evasive measures to avoid collision with satellites on the Starlink Internet network from SpaceX.

Elon Musk’s company satellites had on July 1 and October 21 “two close encounters“with the Tiangong station, which began construction in April with the launch of Tianhe, the largest of its three modules, according to Beijing in a document presented in early December to the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space ( UN COPUOS) “For security reasons, the Chinese Space Station implemented a preventive control to avoid collisions,” the text added.

As of yet, the complaints have not been independently verified and SpaceX has not commented on the statement.

The news generated numerous reactions on the Chinese social network Weibo, where a netizen called Starlink’s satellites “just a piece of space junk“While another described them as” American space warfare weapons, “Reuters reports.” The risks of Starlink are gradually being exposed; The entire human race will pay for your business activities, “added a third user.

With the nearly 30,000 satellites and debris believed to orbit our planet, scientists have urged governments to share data to reduce the risk of catastrophic space collisions.

According to CelesTrak data, SpaceX currently controls more than 36% of all active satellites in orbit. The Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of small satellites around the Earth to transmit high-speed Internet to the entire planet. Currently, the company has more than 1,750 active satellites, while SpaceX has submitted documents to create a constellation of 42,000 devices.