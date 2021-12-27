China pounces on Elon Musk over incidents with Starlink satellites

Elon Musk has become the target of various attacks on Chinese social media due to the program’s satellites. Starlink from Spacex.

China officially complained to the United Nations on two occasions that the Starlink they were close to colliding with their space station in this 2021.

“Satellites of Starlink released by Spacex of the United States had two close encounters with the Chinese Space Station. For security reasons, this (the space station) implemented preventive measures to avoid collisions on July 1 and October 1, 2021, respectively, ”indicates a document issued by China to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.

This is not like in China

Reuters reports how the news was commented on on the social networks of China, a country where Musk is a relatively popular figure, mainly because of Tesla.

Users on Weibo indicated that the satellites of Spacex they were simply “space junk” or “American space weapons.”

And outside of these criticisms that seem more propaganda-driven, there is a serious concern: the number of satellites in growth is going to make these types of events more common.

Spacex It has about 1,900 satellites to date and plans to put more into service to improve its service. Starlink. It seems that Elon musk will have to avoid visits to Weibo.