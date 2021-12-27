Chivas fans sigh for Rodolfo Pizarro in Roberto Alvarado ad

The signing of Roberto Alvarado divided the rojiblanca opinion in networks, due to the imminent departure of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga

The arrival of Roberto Alvarado to Chivas has caused controversy in the rojiblanca fans, who still sigh for Rodolfo Pizarro, because a sector in social networks supports the arrival of the ‘Louse’ for being a footballer who can play in different positions, however, they do not agree with the imminent departure of Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga.

Chivas published an image with the back of the shirt, in which they placed nine letters, which form the word “R Alvarado.” The message triggered different opinions in the Guadalajara fans.

“With all due respect, that is not reinforcing the team, one leaves and another arrives, or two leave, they continue to do nothing to this team. We demand that they reinforce the team well,” wrote user @Felouis.

“They call this reinforcement? Two leave, does one arrive? This is reinforce? No gentlemen, reinforcement is adding to what we already have, generating internal competition, meeting needs, this is simply making the payroll cheaper ”, expressed @ chivahermano10.

Beyond the opinions that emerged with the image that Guadalajara published, there were also fans who took advantage of the publication to express their desire for Rodolfo Pizarro to return to the ranks of the rojiblanco team.

“There it says Pizarro,” wrote @Foxzied. “For a moment I thought it said Pizarro”, was what @ MemoSalgado17 published. “They play with our feelings by putting the letters” RRO “in the middle and so well arranged so that they are the first thing we read and believe that it says” Pizarro “, user @pabli_gme said.

“They misspelled Pizarro’s last name. Multifunctional players like Alvarado are very welcome, ”wrote @ erick_cv1. “I thought it would be Pizarro, but still welcome Piojito to break it into the greatest”, @ DavidIb92252012.

So far, Cruz Azul has not officially ruled on the departure of Roberto Alvarado, who would arrive in Chivas for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga.