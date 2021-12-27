Chivas makes official the incorporation of Roberto Alvarado for the Clausura 2022

The rojiblanco club uploaded an image with the red and white shirt and letters that form the name of ‘Piojo’, minutes later they made the official announcement

Chivas released clues about the signing of the midfielder Roberto Alvarado, by means of an image in which the flock’s t-shirt and the letters of his surname are seen in disorder, prior to being printed on said garment. Minutes later, through their Twitter account, the rojiblancos made the incorporation of ‘Piojo’ official.

ESPN reported the transaction that will send Roberto Alvarado to the ‘Pearl of the West’, however Blue Cross has not officially announced the arrival of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, who are also involved in this movement.

Roberto Alvarado becomes the first reinforcement of Chivas for the Clausura 2022 ESPN

For its part, Alexis vega published a couple of black and white photographs in which he accompanies it Uriel antuna, footballer of the Flock who will act as a bargaining chip with Cruz Azul to take over the services of ‘Piojo’.

Since last December 11, ESPN reported that the directives of both clubs were negotiating to make this exchange possible, which will also include the full-back Alejandro mayorga as a loan for one year with an option to purchase.

It is expected that at any moment the painting of La Noria will also make the arrival of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga for the Closing 2022 After weeks of intense negotiations in which the name of the former Los Angeles Galaxy player was even linked with America in a possible exchange for Sebastián Córdova, but finally the now former Águilas player signed with Tigres.