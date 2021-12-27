Christmas sales in the United States had their biggest increase in 17 years despite the advance of the Omicron variant

Photo taken at a Macy’s store in Indianapolis on Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo / Darron Cummings)

Christmas sales in the United States had their biggest increase in 17 years, despite inflation, shortages of some products and the new variant of the coronavirus , according to a specialized figure.

Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks all kinds of expenses including credit and debit cards, reported Sunday that Christmas sales increased by 8.5% over the previous year. The firm had anticipated a 7.4% increase.

The results, which span from November 1 to December 24, were driven mostly by purchases of clothing and jewelry .

Sales increased 10.7% compared to what they were just before the pandemic, in 2019.

By category, clothing sales increased by 47%, jewelry 32% and electronics 16%.

The Online sales were up 11% compared to the previous year and 61% compared to 2019.

Sales in department stores were up 21% from the previous year.

After the emergence of the omicron variant, many people stayed home, but they put their purchases on the internet, so the overall sales figure continued to rise.

“I feel very good with the development of the season”, He said Steve Sadove, Senior Advisor to Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Inc. “When people are feeling a little uncomfortable, we see a bit of a recovery in online sales and a bit of a slowdown in stores.”

Sadove said that Consumers are “learning to live” with what COVID-19 throws them.

“It’s coming out of 2021 with a lot of consumer momentum”, He said.

Even so, get a bigger picture of US sales next month when the National Retail Federation publishes its results for the previous two months.

Those results will be based on a November and December sales analysis released by the Department of Commerce. Analysts will also be examining the corresponding financial results for the last quarter of the year by various retail chains, which will be released in February.

The variant could also worsen already latent inflation by forcing factories and ports to close, delaying shipments and pushing up prices. (REUTERS / Rachel Wisniewski / file)

It is likely that Ómicron slows unexpectedly strong rebound in economy from last year’s coronavirus recession, interrupting travel and probably dissuading some consumers from venturing into shops, restaurants, and bars.

The variant could also worsen inflation that is already latent by forcing the closure of factories and ports, delaying shipments and driving prices up.

“A full reopening of the US economy will be delayed once again”said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, a trade group of financial firms.

But it is not yet clear how deep the blow will be or how long it will last.

For the moment, The latest variant of COVID-19 is changing vacation plans for tens of thousands of travelers.

Airlines canceled hundreds more flights on Sunday, citing staffing issues related to COVID-19 as the country’s travel problems extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication of when normal hours would resume.

Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport after airlines announced that numerous flights were canceled during the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Christmas Eve in Queens, New York, USA, 24th of December 2021. (REUTERS / Dieu-Nalio Chery)

I know canceled more than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the US according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. That number dropped from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights have already been canceled for Monday.

Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed the omicron variant of the coronavirus for the staffing shortages that forced the cancellations.

Worldwide, airlines eliminated about 2,200 flights on Sunday morning, up from more than 2,800 cancellations the day before., the FlightAware data showed.

(With information from AP)

