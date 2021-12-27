Christmas shopping skyrockets in the United States

Despite the current health situation and high prices, this is the biggest increase in Christmas shopping in the last 17 years. We also tell you how to buy on Amazon to send to Cuba.

North Americans buy, and they do so at a scandalous rate despite the expansion of the Omicron variant or the high prices that are appreciated at the national level.

The volume of Christmas purchases has not only been 8.5% higher than that registered in the same period of 2020, but it is the highest rebound in the last 17 years.

This was announced by Mastercard Spending Pulse, an expense analysis agency, and transactions using credit and debit cards. Until this Sunday, and before the end of 2021, purchases have been much higher than the first year of the pandemic.

The firm had forecast an increase of 7.4%, and yet it could touch 9% by 2022.

What do they prefer to buy in the United States?

According to the report, the highest volume of expenses is recorded in the clothing, footwear and jewelry business segments, with the most expensive prices.

In these commercial sections, Americans have decided to buy 10.7% more than in 2019.

Purchases of clothing and textiles grew by no less than 47%, in jewelry they increased by around 32.3% and sales of electronic devices grew by 16%.

As a novelty, it stands out that online purchases increased in general 11% compared to 2020 and 61% compared to 2019. A trend that is explained by the social isolation imposed by the pandemic.

However, specialized or department stores also increased their collections in recent weeks. Purchases in the latter grew by 21% compared to the previous year.

You can buy on Amazon and ship to Cuba from this online store

Yes, there are not a few Americans or those living in the United States who make their purchases on Amazon and then send them to Cuba.

It is a new facility that allows you to buy on Amazon or any other online business such as eBay, Aliexpress, Adidas, Best Buy, Victoria’s Secret, Walmart, etc., and then send it to Cuba. If you are interested you can touch this blue link.

It is very simple, these stores instead of sending you purchases to your home address, they deposit them in a locker and from there the merchandise is dispatched to Cuba.

In steps, it is done as follows:

1. Register in Panavana and get your locker

2. Purchase

When buying on Amazon or any other store of your choice, as usual you can add all those products you want to the shopping cart.

Then in the store payment form, enter your name + PANAVANA and in the shipping address (or shipping address) you indicate the address of the box: 8285 NW 64 ST Suite 8 Miami, Fl, 33166, USA.

3. Send the Tracking

What follows is to send the tracking number or tracking number assigned to your order by email. You should direct that email to [email protected] so they can receive it in the locker

4. Pay

Finally, from Panavana they will weigh the package with your purchases and will rate depending on its dimensions. Then from the Panavana website they will send you a direct access to the payment section for shipping.

5. Stay tuned

Then you just have to be waiting for the package to arrive in Cuba.